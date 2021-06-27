Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.64% of AMERCO worth $76,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMERCO by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AMERCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in AMERCO by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UHAL opened at $572.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.87. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $280.01 and a 1-year high of $657.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $579.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

