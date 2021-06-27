Geode Capital Management LLC Has $73.10 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,108,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of BWX Technologies worth $73,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 808.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock opened at $59.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.72%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

