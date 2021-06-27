Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 11.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Shares of LBRDA opened at $167.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $167.87.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million during the quarter.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

