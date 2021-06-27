Shefa Gems (LON:SEFA) Shares Down 12.5%

Shefa Gems Ltd (LON:SEFA) fell 12.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 67,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 191,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Shefa Gems Company Profile (LON:SEFA)

Shefa Gems Ltd operates as a precious stone exploration company in northern Israel. The company explores for diamonds, natural moissanites, sapphires, rubies, garnets, hibonites, spinels, and ilmenites, as well as gold deposits; and heavy minerals, including zircon and rutile. It has interests in exploration and prospecting permits in the Kishon River catchment area of Haifa and Mount Carmel that covers a total area of approximately 614 square kilometers.

