Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Shares Up 0.8%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. 656 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on SISXF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Savaria from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Savaria from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

