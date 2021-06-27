Aviva PLC Reduces Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,486,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,756,000 after buying an additional 5,180,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,333,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,152 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,972,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,261,230 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $68,898,000 after acquiring an additional 903,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,095,787 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after acquiring an additional 808,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 159.27%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

