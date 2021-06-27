Outerbridge Capital Management Sells 108,444 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Outerbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29.
BNED opened at $8.87 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
