Outerbridge Capital Management Sells 108,444 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 108,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $1,035,640.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Outerbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $8,375,811.29.

BNED opened at $8.87 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

