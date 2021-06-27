New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) by 174.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

In related news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Brown sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $699,037.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock worth $7,696,336 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.