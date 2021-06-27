Journey Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,814 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.7% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after buying an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $133.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

