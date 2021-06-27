NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $185.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.57 and a 52-week high of $154.59. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 255,528 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

