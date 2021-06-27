Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $167.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $167.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

DRI opened at $144.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $149.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.90.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

