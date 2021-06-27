Veenendaal Frank Van Sells 2,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COUP opened at $255.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.31. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,243,000.

Several brokerages have commented on COUP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.63.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.