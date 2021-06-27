NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $174.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.73% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Shares of NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.42. The firm has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a one year low of $93.57 and a one year high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 54.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

