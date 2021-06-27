Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $410,062.50 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $288,312.50.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $63.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $66.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 137,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

