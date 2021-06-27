CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,398,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,552,000 after buying an additional 2,690,864 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth $63,430,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5,430.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,821,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,802,000 after buying an additional 1,788,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 9.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,479,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 121,772 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CarGurus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,120,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,922,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 370,065 shares of company stock worth $9,869,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.