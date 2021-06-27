Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $925,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 41.0% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti upgraded LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.60.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.63. LCI Industries has a one year low of $101.69 and a one year high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

