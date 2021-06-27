Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.60.

NYSE LCII opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $101.69 and a 52 week high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. LCI Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.