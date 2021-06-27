Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPD. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of PPD in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

