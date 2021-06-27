Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.58 Million Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 116.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Sprout Social worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Sprout Social by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,400 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $397,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,297 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,205. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

SPT stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $94.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

