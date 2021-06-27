Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $960.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.86.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. Research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

