Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 5,262 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,786,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,782,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,207,000 after purchasing an additional 206,693 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Finally, Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,992,000. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 4,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

BZH opened at $19.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $606.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.13.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $549.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

