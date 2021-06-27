Sei Investments Co. Buys 12,479 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 177.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total value of $219,639.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,509 shares of company stock valued at $26,851,585. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

AFG opened at $126.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $14.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

