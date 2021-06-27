Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,185,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $63,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mattel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.43.

Mattel stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

