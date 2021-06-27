TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Down 4.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares dropped 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.27 and last traded at $24.37. Approximately 602,606 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,807,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

TAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -130.89 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

