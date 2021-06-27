Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,318,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 243,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after purchasing an additional 26,821 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,681,000 after purchasing an additional 63,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $195.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.74 and a fifty-two week high of $198.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

