Aviva PLC Makes New $824,000 Investment in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter worth $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $22.58 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

