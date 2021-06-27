Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) versus EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Head to Head Review

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) and EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of EchoStar shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of EchoStar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EchoStar has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and EchoStar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 0 2 1 0 2.33 EchoStar 0 0 0 1 4.00

EchoStar has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.43%. Given EchoStar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EchoStar is more favorable than Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and EchoStar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság $2.22 billion N/A $139.93 million N/A N/A EchoStar $1.89 billion 1.28 -$40.15 million ($0.40) -66.40

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has higher revenue and earnings than EchoStar.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and EchoStar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság 7.82% 8.50% 4.12% EchoStar 4.86% 0.47% 0.24%

Summary

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság beats EchoStar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g provides fixed-line and mobile telecommunication services for residential and small business customers in Hungary. The company offers mobile telecommunication services, such as prepaid and postpaid plans, data plans, TV, broadband, SMS, and phone services; internet and voice, Office 365, server and data park, and machine to machine services; and sells mobile and fixed line equipment. It also provides fixed line wholesale services comprising access, IP and data, voice, and TV services; mobile wholesale services, such as mobile interconnect and interworking products, and roaming services; and international wholesale voice and data services, as well as offers IPv6 dual-stack services to its residential customers. In addition, the company offers Internet Exchange (MT-IX), a physical infrastructure to facilitate the exchange of Internet traffic among the members of the MT-IX in various autonomous systems; and system integration and IT services. It provides its services under the Telekom brand name. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Budapest, Hungary. Magyar Telekom TÃ¡vkÃ¶zlÃ©si NyilvÃ¡nosan MÃ¼kÃ¶dÃ¶ RÃ©szvÃ©nytÃ¡rsasÃ¡g is a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Europe B.V.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment. This segment also designs, develops, constructs, and provides telecommunication networks comprising satellite ground segment systems and terminals for mobile system operators and enterprise customers. The ESS segment provides satellite services using its owned and leased in-orbit satellites and related licenses on a full-time and/or occasional-use basis to the United States government service providers, Internet service providers, broadcast news organizations, content providers, and private enterprise customers, which include aeronautical and government enterprises. It serves in North America, South and Central America, Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe, India, and the Middle East. EchoStar Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

