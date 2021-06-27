Critical Contrast: Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) & Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) and Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyren has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.7% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Cyren shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Golden Nugget Online Gaming shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.7% of Cyren shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Cyren, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Nugget Online Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cyren 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.05%. Given Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Golden Nugget Online Gaming is more favorable than Cyren.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Cyren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Nugget Online Gaming N/A -24.26% 28.62% Cyren -52.71% -96.63% -25.50%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Golden Nugget Online Gaming and Cyren’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Nugget Online Gaming $91.12 million 11.03 -$9.50 million N/A N/A Cyren $36.39 million 1.51 -$17.26 million N/A N/A

Golden Nugget Online Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than Cyren.

Summary

Golden Nugget Online Gaming beats Cyren on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats. The company provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine that is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats. It also provides Cyren threat intelligence data products, which include real-time phishing intelligence, malware file intelligence, IP reputation intelligence, malware URL intelligence, and Zombie host intelligence for threat detection, threat hunting, and incident response. In addition, the company offers Cyren enterprise email security products, including Cyren Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; Cyren Inbox Security, an anti-phishing and remediation product for Microsoft 365; and Cyren Threat InDepth, a threat intelligence that allows enterprise security teams and executives to gain a view of evolving email-borne threats and make decisions to mitigate them. It sells its products through direct and indirect channels, including distributors, value added resellers, and managed service providers to enterprise customers and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to Cyren Ltd. in January 2014. Cyren Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

