Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,086 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 270.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,086 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,644,000 after purchasing an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

RYT opened at $286.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $191.59 and a 52-week high of $287.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.57.

