$0.46 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

