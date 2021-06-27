$0.46 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Brokerages expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.42. First Community reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 213,477 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 89.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 65,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,302 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Community by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.45. First Community has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.