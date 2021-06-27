Zacks: Analysts Expect Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to Announce -$2.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will announce earnings per share of ($2.41) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.72). Mirati Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.89) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($8.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($10.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.70) to ($7.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on MRTX. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.92.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $164.29 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $110.17 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.83.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035 over the last ninety days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 241.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 992,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,954,000 after purchasing an additional 701,778 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $98,067,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $783,456,000 after acquiring an additional 293,179 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 26.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,333,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,383,000 after acquiring an additional 278,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 97.1% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,817,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares in the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

