Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.85 Million Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after buying an additional 117,374 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 176,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovalon by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.27, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $33.61.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Inovalon Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

