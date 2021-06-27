Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,440 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,017 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $61,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 57.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

MSTR opened at $550.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.13. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $114.15 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 1.42.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.73. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

