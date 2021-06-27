Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers Sells 16,727 Shares

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20.

Outset Medical stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a PE ratio of -10.51.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

