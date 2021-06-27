Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Sells $598,609.59 in Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SFIX shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

