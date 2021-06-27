Insider Selling: The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Sells 8,962 Shares of Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,054.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Joint stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $83.59.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JYNT shares. Maxim Group lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 1.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 158,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 21.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Joint by 114.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

