Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 207,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $66,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $349.46 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $237.35 and a twelve month high of $351.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.