Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $65,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,277,000 after purchasing an additional 157,026 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,687,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,412 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,113,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $112.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.33. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $117.89.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $443.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.49 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

