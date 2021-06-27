Northern Trust Corp Sells 62,403 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,403 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $67,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHG opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

