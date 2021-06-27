Geode Capital Management LLC Has $71.47 Million Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,525 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $71,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 489,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,542 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

GT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of GT stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.68.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

