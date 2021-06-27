Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 617,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,860 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $68,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HAE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

HAE stock opened at $65.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.82.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

