Northern Trust Corp Has $68.19 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $68,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 590.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

BAM stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $52.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.16.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.