Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.97

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.97 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 42590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $540,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,941,100.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,353,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 290,357 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,684,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,104,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter worth $40,631,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,225,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,103,000 after buying an additional 40,489 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Veritex by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,036,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,916,000 after buying an additional 378,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

