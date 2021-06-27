Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.42

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PMOIY shares. Investec downgraded Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays started coverage on Premier Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.25.

The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

