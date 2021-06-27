Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.19

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.19 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 80134 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.08.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

