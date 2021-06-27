Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Down 4.7%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) shares fell 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.97 and last traded at $42.97. 979 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.10.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous annual dividend of $0.45.

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

