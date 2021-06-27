Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.31

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.31 and last traded at $8.84, with a volume of 708907 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.35.

The company has a market cap of $501.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 122,922 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping during the fourth quarter valued at $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

