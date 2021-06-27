Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $224,000 in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 335,237 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,973,000 after acquiring an additional 679,639 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,497 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 634,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 391,538 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GrowGeneration by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 441,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $3,188,250.00. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,515.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,305 shares of company stock worth $6,238,452 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $43.41 on Friday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $67.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.64 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 5.42%. GrowGeneration’s revenue was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GRWG shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.