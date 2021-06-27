Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 8,300 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 377.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $115,685.15. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $40.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.85 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

