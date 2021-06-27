Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550,096 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.29% of Deluxe worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Deluxe by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,461,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,661,000 after purchasing an additional 390,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $47.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.69. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $441.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.30 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

